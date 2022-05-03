BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,745 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 329.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 62,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 47,701 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 347,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.11. 916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,132. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

