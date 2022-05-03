BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,531 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,531 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

FIX traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.14. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

