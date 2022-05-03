BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $205.57. 764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,073. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $199.32 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.