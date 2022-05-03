BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,983 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8,495.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 140,507 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,461. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.92 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

