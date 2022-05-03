BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 14,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.44.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,218. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.