BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,028,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,385 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 77.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,676 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,620,000 after acquiring an additional 264,840 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. 36,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,557. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sanofi from €80.00 ($84.21) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($127.37) to €127.00 ($133.68) in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sanofi from €122.00 ($128.42) to €121.00 ($127.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sanofi from €96.00 ($101.05) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

