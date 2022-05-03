BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Entergy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Entergy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,766,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average is $110.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

