BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 184 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,898 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 558,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.58.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.08. 4,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,415. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

