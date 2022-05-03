BTC Lite (BTCL) Market Capitalization Tops $14,132.73

BTC Lite (BTCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. BTC Lite has a market cap of $14,132.73 and $1.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00100145 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

