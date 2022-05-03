Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) PT Set at C$10.95 by Fundamental Research

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) received a C$10.95 price target from stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536. Builders Capital Mortgage has a twelve month low of C$9.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.20.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

