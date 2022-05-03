Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.35

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 3366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of -0.32.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 156.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,172,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 153,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 157,922 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 723,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 273,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

