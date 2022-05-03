Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. 75,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,952,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, Director Larry Robbins acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $88,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,737 shares of company stock worth $878,903 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 18.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 92.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 382.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 81,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

