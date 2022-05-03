BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. 12,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,250. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

