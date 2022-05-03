Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $21.08 million and $20,226.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.38 or 0.00552487 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

