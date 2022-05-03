C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down to $18.12

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $17.50. C3.ai shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 6,383 shares trading hands.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.69.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $45,490.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,731 shares of company stock valued at $182,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after buying an additional 1,141,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in C3.ai by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 312,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 140,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in C3.ai by 11.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,548 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

