Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Cabot updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS.

CBT stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

