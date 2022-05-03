Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFWFF opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFWFF shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

