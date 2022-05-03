Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stake Cut by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,200 shares during the quarter. Calix makes up about 3.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.68% of Calix worth $85,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. 13,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,674. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $80.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.