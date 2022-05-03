Callisto Network Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $17.69 million and $33,367.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.06 or 0.07373773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00071380 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.