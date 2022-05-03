Callon Petroleum (CPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPE opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.72.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock worth $75,744,597. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 223,904 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $3,199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 31,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

