Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. 50,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.