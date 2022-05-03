Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$27.50

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,993. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter worth $734,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

