Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.99

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$47.99 and last traded at C$48.01, with a volume of 30049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.16.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.94.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.