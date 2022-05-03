Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$100.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$99.93.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 target price (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TSE CP traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$92.91. 1,328,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.39 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$105.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$97.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

