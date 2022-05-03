Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$230.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTC.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$231.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

CTC.A stock traded up C$0.90 on Monday, hitting C$177.85. 126,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,667. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$168.80 and a twelve month high of C$213.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$185.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$182.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

