Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

