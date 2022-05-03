Capital One Financial Corp Buys 718 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,037,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 60,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $97.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,159. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

