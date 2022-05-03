Capital One Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,055,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,704,000 after buying an additional 123,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,673,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,139,000 after buying an additional 110,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,144,000 after buying an additional 196,626 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,062,000 after buying an additional 423,420 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $49.03. 3,614,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,080. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88.

