Capital One Financial Corp Has $22.88 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 618,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Capital One Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $22,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.97. 304,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,274. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

