Capital One Financial Corp Has $82.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,087 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $82,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $124.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,296 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.33. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

