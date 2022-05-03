Capital One Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 361,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.40. 6,565,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average is $113.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

