Capital One Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 165.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. 1,442,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,929. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15.

