Capital One Financial Corp Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. 3,135,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.74. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $49.61.

