Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$51.00 at TD Securities

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

OTCMKTS:CPXWF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.75. 7,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. Capital Power has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

