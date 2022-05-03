Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 16.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CAH traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 61,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,649. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

