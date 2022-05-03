Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.86, but opened at $38.03. Cardlytics shares last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 4,150 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $382,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $42,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,025 shares of company stock worth $1,706,517 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cardlytics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 172,072 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

