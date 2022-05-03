CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.40 Million

Analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will report $141.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.52 million and the lowest is $129.28 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $553.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.04 million to $557.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $733.32 million, with estimates ranging from $696.77 million to $787.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMAX shares. UBS Group started coverage on CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

CareMax stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,920. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CareMax has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CareMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareMax by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 112,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

