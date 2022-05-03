Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$225.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$199.00 to C$185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$218.00.

Shares of TSE CJT traded down C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$152.75. The company had a trading volume of 42,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$165.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$173.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12. Cargojet has a one year low of C$144.14 and a one year high of C$214.50.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The company had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.3700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

