Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

CSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.40.

Carriage Services stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a market cap of $646.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.93%.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

