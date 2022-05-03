Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $49.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.44.

CARR stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 34.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

