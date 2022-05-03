Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.44.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13. Carrier Global has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.