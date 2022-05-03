Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.03

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 4866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $781.62 million, a PE ratio of 114.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Cars.com had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $158.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,783 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 4,020,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,764,351,000 after buying an additional 138,872 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,231,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after buying an additional 825,396 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

