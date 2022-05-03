Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.03

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 4866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.
Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
The stock has a market cap of $781.62 million, a PE ratio of 114.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93.
In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,783 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 4,020,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,764,351,000 after buying an additional 138,872 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,231,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after buying an additional 825,396 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
