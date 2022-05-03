Cartesi (CTSI) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $157.94 million and approximately $11.35 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,888,671 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

