Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 274,652 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. 8,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,116. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.