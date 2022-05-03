Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,005 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,278,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 94,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($128.42) to €121.00 ($127.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($101.05) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.22. 70,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

