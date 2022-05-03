Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.62. The stock had a trading volume of 491,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,701. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $322.68 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.80.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

