Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,409,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,632,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,967,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,769,000 after buying an additional 150,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $604,000.

DFAX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,331. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.

