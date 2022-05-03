Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,693 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,014 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,424,000 after acquiring an additional 147,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.51. 1,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,132. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

