Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 800 SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 715.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000.

NYSEARCA RWX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,287. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.28. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

