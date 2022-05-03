Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Invests $92,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $232.22. 48,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

